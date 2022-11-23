Listen to this article

EarthCruiser specializes in making high-end, ultra-rugged off-road vehicles. The company's newest offering in the United States is the Core Dual Cab Chassis that has room for six people and a rear section that's adaptable for multiple uses, like firefighting in forests or rescue operations.

The chassis is based on the Isuzu NPR. Power comes with a 6.6-liter V8 making 350 horsepower (261 kilowatts) and 425 pound-feet (576 Newton-meters) of torque. The drivetrain consists of a six-speed automatic transmission and a two-speed transfer case. The four-wheel-drive system includes front and rear locking differentials.

EarthCruiser outfits the Core Dual Cab Chassis with custom-tuned leaf springs and performance shocks. There are live axles at both ends. Each corner has a vented disc brake with a dual-piston caliper. The rotors measure 13.7 inches in front and 13 inches at the back.

With the chassis cab configuration, buyers can outfit the rear section for whatever job they need. For example, EarthCruiser's Core models are already in service with several Oregon fire departments. They serve duties like being high-axle water rescue vehicles.

In April 2022, EarthCruiser switched to the Isuzu NPR Series Class 4 from the previous Fuso platform. The company planned to use the chassis for its EXP, FX, and Core models. The firm outfitted the chassis with its own four-wheel-drive system, including parts like an Atlas transfer case, Fusion axles, and Auburn locking differentials.

The Terranova is EarthCruiser's other line of products. These one-ton chassis pickup-based models have a camper replacing the cargo bed. The features include a pop-up roof so that people 6-feet-5-inches tall can stand inside. The extending section has eight windows for letting more light into the cabin. Inside, there's a queen-sized mattress and a sitting area for four people that converts into another bed. A kitchenette includes a sink, cooktop, and refrigerator.