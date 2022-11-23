Listen to this article

Jeep has released updates for the Compass for the 2023 model year. The SUV is now powered by a turbo 2.0-liter engine, along with a handful of updates. Drivetrain options are updated as well, which should be good news for those who seek ruggedness in a compact vehicle.

Offered for the first time on the Jeep Compass, the turbocharged 2.0-liter direct-injection inline four-cylinder gasoline engine packs up to 200 horsepower (149 kilowatts) and 221 pound-feet (271 Newton-meters) of torque. This is claimed to deliver exceptional responsiveness and enhanced drivability.

In addition, Jeep's Active Drive 4x4 system is now standard across the range.

Gallery: 2023 Jeep Compass

4 Photos

At any speed and without the need for any intervention by the driver at any speed, the Jeep Active Drive 4x4 system is fully automatic, delivering seamless operation in and out of four-wheel-drive mode. Meanwhile, the Compass Trailhawk models that are optioned with Jeep Active Drive Low 4x4 system boast a class-leading 20:1 crawl ratio.

Both Jeep Active Drive and Active Drive Low 4x4 systems come with the Jeep Selec-Terrain system, which has up to four modes: Auto, Snow, and Sand/Mud, plus Rock mode exclusive to the Trailhawk model.

Also standard across the range are Jeep's advanced safety features, such as drowsy driver detection, rear seat reminder alert, and security alarm. Latitude models and above receive automatic high-beam headlamp control as standard.

There are three unique appearances and special edition packages available for those who want to stand out. The special edition Compass (RED) model receives more exterior color options. The Compass Sport and Latitude models come standard with a new set of 17-inch wheels.

The 2023 Jeep Compass is available now for order, available in five different 4x4 trim configurations: Sport, Latitude, Latitude LUX, Limited, and the rugged trail-rated Trailhawk. It's scheduled to start arriving in North American showrooms in the first quarter of 2023.