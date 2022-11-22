Listen to this article

The GT is the flagship of the Kia EV6 range and is the brand's first high-performance EV. According to the official specs, the powerful model can hit 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in 3.4 seconds and hit a top speed of 161 mph (259 kph). But, what does that mean in the real world? This video demonstrates the vehicle's ability by unleashing one on the Autobahn.

EVs are far quieter than combustion-powered machines. When the driver puts the throttle to the floor, there's initially a bit of a whine. However, the sound from the wind and tires quickly overwhelms the sound from the powertrain.

Gallery: Kia EV6 GT

40 Photos

With a total of 576 horsepower (430 kilowatts) and 546 pound-feet (740 Newton-meters) coming from two electric motors, the EV6 GT accelerates effortlessly. The driver spends much of this video going over 100 mph (161 kph).

When the road becomes clear, the driver pushes the EV6 GT to even higher speeds. The car tops out at 266 kph (165 mph) on the speedometer. The GPS on the speedometer shows the velocity as 163 mph (262 kph).

Kia lists the EV6 GT's top speed in the United States as 161 mph (259 kph). It's possible this car might be going down a slight incline or have a tailwind to achieve the marginally higher-than-factory-quoted velocity in this video.

The EV6 GT has a 77.4-kilowatt-hour battery that provides an estimated range of 206 miles (332 kilometers) on a charge, which is the lowest distance in the EV6 lineup. When plugging into a 350-kW charger, the battery can reach 80 percent capacity in under 18 minutes.

The EV6 GT rides on a suspension with electronically controlled dampers. An electronic limited-slip differential provides increased grip. The brake discs measure 15 inches in front and 14.2 inches at the back.

The GT isn't all about speed. It also has a 1.9-kW vehicle-to-load ability for powering electric devices, like when tailgating.

The EV6 GT goes on sale in the US in the fourth quarter of 2022. Prices for the sporty model start at $62,695 after the $1,295 destination fee. Buyers receive 1,000 kWh of charging credit at Electrify America stations.