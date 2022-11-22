The Honda Pilot is a very popular SUV, so when a new generation launches, people notice. 2023 marks the fourth generation of the large people hauler, and now we have the final piece of the puzzle: Pricing. And there's good news for buyers, because pricing is up only slightly versus the previous generation.
The least expensive 2023 Honda Pilot starts at $40,445. That gets you the Pilot Sport with front-wheel drive, and it's an increase of $1,070 versus the outgoing Pilot Sport. Adding all-wheel drive bumps the starting price to $42,545. All prices listed here include Honda's $1,295 destination charge.
Gallery: 2023 Honda Pilot
On the other end of the spectrum, the 2023 Honda Pilot Elite serves as the flagship SUV with a starting price of $53,325. It's a modest $1,660 bump over the 2022 model and $160 more than the 2022 Pilot Black Edition, which may or may not appear for the new generation.
Here's a full list of starting prices for all 2023 Honda Pilot trim levels.
|Model/Trim
|MSRP ($1,295 Destination Included)
|Honda Pilot Sport FWD
|$40,445
|Honda Pilot Sport AWD
|$42,545
|Honda Pilot EX-L FWD (8-passenger seating)
|$43,245
|Honda Pilot EX-L FWD (7-passenger seating)
|$43,545
|Honda Pilot EX-L AWD (8-passenger seating)
|$45,345
|Honda Pilot EX-L AWD (7-passenger seating)
|$45,645
|Honda Pilot Touring FWD
|$47,745
|Honda Pilot Touring AWD
|$49,845
|Honda Pilot TrailSport AWD
|$49,645
|Honda Pilot Elite AWD
|$53,325
The entry-level Pilot Sport offers a 285-horsepower (213-kilowatt) 3.5-liter V6, sending power to the front wheels through a 10-speed automatic transmission. A 7-inch infotainment screen with Apple CarPlay / Android Auto functionality, heated front seats, and 20-inch wheels are also standard on the lowest-level Pilot. Honda's suite of driver assists (Honda Sensing) is standard on every model, bringing features like adaptive cruise control, lane-keep assist, and traffic sign recognition to the SUV.
The biggest news of the new Pilot might be the TrailSport trim. Injecting a bit of ruggedness into the Pilot formula, TrailSport focuses more on off-roading with extra ground clearance, a retuned suspension, skid plates, and all-terrain tires on trim-exclusive 18-inch wheels.
The 2023 Honda Pilot will reach dealerships in December.
Source: Honda
About this article