The Honda Pilot is a very popular SUV, so when a new generation launches, people notice. 2023 marks the fourth generation of the large people hauler, and now we have the final piece of the puzzle: Pricing. And there's good news for buyers, because pricing is up only slightly versus the previous generation.

The least expensive 2023 Honda Pilot starts at $40,445. That gets you the Pilot Sport with front-wheel drive, and it's an increase of $1,070 versus the outgoing Pilot Sport. Adding all-wheel drive bumps the starting price to $42,545. All prices listed here include Honda's $1,295 destination charge.

On the other end of the spectrum, the 2023 Honda Pilot Elite serves as the flagship SUV with a starting price of $53,325. It's a modest $1,660 bump over the 2022 model and $160 more than the 2022 Pilot Black Edition, which may or may not appear for the new generation.

Here's a full list of starting prices for all 2023 Honda Pilot trim levels.

Model/Trim MSRP ($1,295 Destination Included)
Honda Pilot Sport FWD $40,445
Honda Pilot Sport AWD $42,545
Honda Pilot EX-L FWD (8-passenger seating) $43,245
Honda Pilot EX-L FWD (7-passenger seating) $43,545
Honda Pilot EX-L AWD (8-passenger seating) $45,345
Honda Pilot EX-L AWD (7-passenger seating) $45,645
Honda Pilot Touring FWD $47,745
Honda Pilot Touring AWD $49,845
Honda Pilot TrailSport AWD $49,645
Honda Pilot Elite AWD $53,325

The entry-level Pilot Sport offers a 285-horsepower (213-kilowatt) 3.5-liter V6, sending power to the front wheels through a 10-speed automatic transmission. A 7-inch infotainment screen with Apple CarPlay / Android Auto functionality, heated front seats, and 20-inch wheels are also standard on the lowest-level Pilot. Honda's suite of driver assists (Honda Sensing) is standard on every model, bringing features like adaptive cruise control, lane-keep assist, and traffic sign recognition to the SUV.

The biggest news of the new Pilot might be the TrailSport trim. Injecting a bit of ruggedness into the Pilot formula, TrailSport focuses more on off-roading with extra ground clearance, a retuned suspension, skid plates, and all-terrain tires on trim-exclusive 18-inch wheels.

The 2023 Honda Pilot will reach dealerships in December.

Source: Honda

