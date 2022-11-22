Listen to this article

The minivan segment is enjoying a renaissance in some regions around the world but not in the United States. Just earlier today, we talked about a new offering on the Australian market (see the related link below) and there’s also a healthy number of new MPVs in China. One of these models really catches our attention and thanks to our pals at Wheelsboy, we can take an exclusive look at the Zeekr 009 fully electric luxury minivan.

That car made its official debut just earlier this month and it is now making its debut appearance in front of the camera. The 009 looks ever more impressive in this footage compared to the official press photos and that’s probably due to the fact that we can actually see how big and edgy it is from all angles. The video starts with a quick discussion about how quickly the once humble and boring MPV segment in China has evolved to offer some of the most luxurious people movers around the globe.

Gallery: 2023 Zeekr 009

22 Photos

Speaking of the 009’s dimensions, the minivan is actually very big. From the official press release we know it is 5,209 millimeters (205 inches) long, 2024 mm (80 in) wide, and 1867 mm (74 in) tall with a wheelbase of 3,205 mm (126 in). Considering its size, it’s not a surprise the 009 has a spacious cabin with three rows of seats in a 2+2+2 configuration. Optionally, for those looking for more comfort, there’s a 2+2 executive configuration. In the video above, you can see most of the cabin’s features in action.

We were especially surprised to learn that despite its boxy shape, the Zeekr 009 has an aerodynamic coefficient of 0.27. The surprises continue when you learn it weighs in at 6,239 pounds (2,830 kilograms) but still has an impressive 0-62 miles per hour (0-100 kilometers per hour) acceleration in 4.5 seconds. That’s possible thanks to a dual-motor electric powertrain with a peak output of 536 horsepower (394 kilowatts).

All in all, the Zeekr 009 is a seriously impressive machine. Sure – its design may not be everyone’s cup of tea – but there’s a lot more hiding underneath the skin. The video at the top of this page provides a very good look at the 009’s little secrets.