Listen to this article

It goes without saying that more power doesn't always mean a quicker car. There are many other factors to consider like weight, traction, and transmission type, among others.

Case in point: the Porsche 911 GT3 beat the BMW M4 CSL in a track challenge before despite the former being less powerful than the latest CSL Bimmer.

That said, the BMW M4 CSL returns for another contest, this time against an Italian: the Alfa Romeo Giulia GTA. The story's similar here – the Alfa is less powerful but lighter than the BMW, though the matchup is just on a straight line, courtesy of Carwow.

Gallery: Alfa Romeo Giulia GTA and GTAm

34 Photos

To quantify the difference between these two, let's check the numbers first. The BMW M4 CSL is of course powered by a twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter straight-six engine that pushes up to 543 horsepower (404 kilowatts) and 479 pound-feet (640 Newton-meters) of torque. Those figures are routed to the rear wheels via an 8-speed automatic gearbox.

Meanwhile, the Alfa Romeo Giulia GTA makes use of a twin-turbo 2.9-liter V6 that puts out up to 533 hp (397 kW) and 443 lb-ft (600 Nm) of torque. As mentioned, it's a bit down on power, though it's important to note that the Giulia GTA is significantly lighter than the M4 CSL.





Of note, the M4 CSL tips the scales at 3,583 pounds (1,625 kilograms), which is 220 lbs (100 kg) lighter than the standard M4. Meanwhile, the Giulia GTA, with its notable weight savings versus a standard Giulia, only weighs 3,395 lbs (1,540 kg).

Can this weight advantage offset the Giulia GTA's disadvantage in output? Or can the BMW M4 CSL's superior engine allow the Bimmer to take the win from the Alfa? The video atop this page should answer that. And as always, do let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.