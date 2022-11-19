Listen to this article

The Audi R8 is nearing the end of the line. As a swan song to the storied nameplate, the German marque has launched the final 2023 R8 V10 GT. However, those who want to get a hold of the final R8 but don't prefer a fixed roof will be disappointed.

Speaking to Carbuzz during the launch of the Audi R8 GT, the model's Technical Project Manager, Nils Fischer, confirmed that a Spyder variant for the R8 GT won't be happening. When asked the reason behind this move, Fischer confirmed to the publication that it was simply because there isn't enough production volume left.

Gallery: 2023 Audi R8 V10 GT RWD

155 Photos

Of note, the Audi R8 GT will have its production through 2023 only, which means that it will not return in 2024. Those who seek to buy this V10 supercar will have to do so within a year. While the arrival of a drop-top R8 GT was already ruled out in the coupe's release in October, this confirmation from Fischer has completely shut the door for the Spyder hopefuls.

The 2023 Audi R8 V10 GT will have limited production, with only 333 units to be produced. This mirrors the numbers of its first namesake back in 2010, albeit that one also came with 333 R8 GT Spyder units.

The final R8 V10 packs 612 horsepower (456 kilowatts) and 565 Newton-meters (417 pound-feet) of torque, routed to the rear wheels via a newly developed seven-speed, dual-clutch transmission that's claimed to deliver gear changes quicker than before.

This could be the final Audi R8 that's running on ICE as the next one is said to be powered with electric motors while using a Porsche platform and coming in 2025. Fischer, however, confirmed to Carbuzz that the future of the R8 is yet to be determined.