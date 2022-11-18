Listen to this article

The Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato will make an official debut during Art Basel in Miami, Florida, on November 30. This video is the latest evidence that the company is happy to show the exterior without any camouflage. The clip gives us a better idea of how the new model looks in the real world, rather than press photos like the ones below.

The Huracan Sterrato will have a lifted ride height and a more rugged body. Lamborghini's marketing suggests that owners can take it off-road. Although, we wonder how many owners actually do that with this limited-run Lamborghini.

Gallery: 2023 Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato

4 Photos

The upgraded body features a variety of parts that make the Huracan look ready to get dirty. The nose features two LED light bars. There's also a roof rack as a place to tie down gear. A scoop is at the back of the roof. The sides gain big fender flares, and there's also extra protection for the side sills. A modified rear bumper has high-mounted exhaust pipes and a design that seems to provide a better departure angle.

For better traction off-road, the Sterrato rides on Bridgestone Dueler tires.

Sterrato will be the final Lamborghini without any form of powertrain electrification. It'll use a version of the 5.2-liter naturally aspirated V10. The engine output is still a mystery. To match the car's rugged intentions, all signs point to the model having all-wheel drive.

The Sterrato started as a concept that debuted in June 2019. It featured a ride height that was 1.85 inches (47 millimeters) taller than stock. Lamborghini also widened the track by 1.18 inches (30 millimeters) at the front and rear. The company added rear-wheel steering, underbody reinforcements, and a rear skid plate. Light bars were on the nose and roof.

The production Sterrato coincidentally arrives at nearly the same time as the Porsche 911 Dakar. Both models take an existing performance car and tune them for going off-road. The model sits 3.2 inches (81.3 millimeters) taller than stock. Power comes from a twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter flat-six making 473 horsepower (353 kilowatts). The Porsche is rather pricey with a starting cost of $223,450.