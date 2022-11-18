Listen to this article

Charging is probably the second most confusing thing about electric vehicles to future owners after range anxiety. There’s no better way of addressing those fears than talking to people and showing them good examples, and Mini has decided the Los Angeles Auto Show is a good place to tell the world charging an EV isn’t that scary. And the British manufacturer has made quite a statement with a giant electric vehicle charger displayed in close proximity to the Los Angeles Convention Center, at 698 West Olympic Boulevard at the corner of Flower Street.

The size of the charging station is not the only impressive thing about it. As you can easily see from the attached photos, it takes the shape of an RC controller and Mini says it is inspired by the world of radio-controlled cars. The charger will be functioning today and tomorrow (November 18-19) and EV owners interested in using it have to look for a parking space with the message “Out-fun the competition.” There are also arrows spray-painted on the floor with the message “Charge this way.”

The big charger with the shape of an RC controlled is about 9 feet (2.75 meters) tall and is finished in the same color the Mini Cooper SE has as a new addition to the palette – Nanuq White. There’s a contrasting “roof” in the form of a top section painted in black. In the base, there’s a 10-inch interactive screen with promotional videos from the automaker. Scanning a QR code takes you to an AR page to explore Mini’s electric range.

“At Mini, we always like to bring a splash of excitement that reminds people of the fun and creativity inherent to Mini’s culture,” Rah Mahtani, Brand Communications Manager at Mini USA, said. “We strive to keep that fun and excitement alive for everyone that loves to drive, and this project unites the ideas of today’s electric vehicles with our collective nostalgia for the electric RC cars of our youth.”

Once the show is over, the giant charger will go on tour around different locations in the United States and several local Mini dealers throughout California.

