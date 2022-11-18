Motor1.com puts up spy shots of upcoming vehicles practically every day and sometimes more often than that. If you want to stay on the cutting edge of what's on the way check out this list of all of the glimpses of development vehicles from the past week.
2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 Spied In Right-Hand Drive Configuration
Folks in countries where the steering wheel is on the right side have something to look forward to. This gallery of spy shots catches the Chevy Corvette Z06 testing with the driver on the "wrong" side.
Next-Gen Mercedes-Benz E-Class Drops Camouflage In New Spy Photos
This is our best look yet at the next-gen Mercedes E-Class. It just wears light camouflage on the nose and tail. We expect the full debut to be in the first half of 2023.
Mercedes-Benz E-Class Estate Spied With PHEV Powertrain
In addition to the sedan, the new E-Class gets a wagon variant. The styling should be largely the same as the four-door but with an extended roof and hatchback for increased cargo space.
Peugeot 508 Four-Door And Wagon Refresh Spied For First Time
The Peugeot 508's refresh will include a nose with revised headlights and upgraded taillight graphics.
Volkswagen Aero B Spied Charging, Photos Reveal Interior
Volkswagen conceals the Aero B by putting decals over the headlights and using tape to create fake exhaust pipes. The model is actually an electric vehicle. Inside, a piece of fabric covers the dashboard, but we can see the digital instrument cluster and tall infotainment screen.
Next-Gen VW Tiguan Spied Testing Together With Touareg R
The new Volkswagen Tiguan has a massive grille. The development team covers the taillights and puts fake exhaust pipes on the bumper.
China's Zeekr Robotaxi Spied As Waymo's Future Autonomous EV Taxi
This is a prototype of the Zeekr robotaxi in full-body camouflage. The egg-like shape is for maximizing interior space. Waymo will use these vehicles to shuttle people around.
