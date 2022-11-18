Listen to this article

Bentley prides itself on the extensive bespoke options for its wealthy customers. Using a variety of premium materials, techniques, and finishes on various parts of the car, the British marque is able to offer a plethora of ways to make each Bentley unique. And now, even the shoes the customer's wearing can be bespoke, too, thanks to Bentley's collaboration with famed shoe designer Dominic Ciambrone, also known as The Surgeon.

In a collaboration that started earlier this year, Bentley and The Surgeon unveils a line of sneakers that incorporates the automaker's design sensibilities into the footwear.

Ciambrone visited the Bentley headquarters in Crewe to explore the variety of materials, finishes, and bespoke elements used throughout the creation of each and every Bentley. He also tapped Bentley Mulliner to be inspired with additional creative details and bespoke elements to his designs.

That said, the handcrafted The Surgeon sneakers are inspired by Bentley's design execution. Each customized Adidas Forum Low pair comes with facets including, but not limited to, the automaker's signature diamond quilting, cross-stitching found on the steering wheel, and premium leathers that are identical to those used inside a Bentley.

The sticker price of each pair wasn't disclosed in the release, but we're waging they aren't cheap.

"This is a very special moment for The Surgeon brand and to showcase our creativity in a new light by collaborating with Bentley. They are at the top of their craft and understand luxury and craftsmanship at the highest level as we do— it’s very exciting to partner with them and brings these visions to life," Ciambrone commented.

It goes without saying that the collaborative sneakers are a limited edition line – only 10 pairs of bespoke footwear will be made, all currently reserved by Mulliner clients and collectors. A 1-of-1 Bentley x The Surgeon vehicle will also be revealed next month during design week at Art Basel Miami. The buyer of that vehicle will also receive a matching pair of one-off sneakers.