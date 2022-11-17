Listen to this article

Several prominent new-vehicle debuts are happening at the 2022 LA Auto Show, but the big blue rig you see above carries eight very different vehicles. They're all part of the Parts of America tour, a months-long event from eBay Motors showcasing a wide range of custom cars (and a motorcycle) using parts sourced through – you guessed it – eBay Motors.

The sheer diversity in this collection is what caught our attention. It's not often you see a classic C1 Chevrolet Corvette gasser parked between a Porsche 718 Cayman, a rock-crawling Jeep, and an Audi R8 stripped of its body panels. Also on the tour, an oh-so-sweet second-generation Ford SVT F-150 Lightning, a classic Ford F-100, a copper-wrapped 2010 Dodge Challenger with a Hellcat swap, and a Harley-Davidson motorcycle kitted out with lights, a sound system, and enough flaming skulls to make Ghost Rider jealous.

The tour kicked off on September 21 in southwest Michigan at the Gilmore Car Museum, showing up just in time for cruise night. A dozen stops later – including visits to Renaissance Euro Fest, Tail of the Dragon, and SEMA to name a few – the rig motored into California. Different vehicles were showcased at various stops, all of which are outlined on eBay's Parts of America tour page. And with the tour wrapping up, four of the vehicles are up for auction. Bidding wraps up on November 26.

"We met builders, maintainers, and restorers throughout the country who showed us what makes their regional car cultures so special," said eBay Motors GM of Parts & Accessories Ron Jaiven. "These communities are as unique as the vehicles we picked up along the way, and it was remarkable to see firsthand how these enthusiasts – professionals and hobbyists alike – have used our marketplace to support their deep automotive passions."

This isn't the first time we've seen eBay Motors connecting to the auto show world. Earlier this year, the company showcased several projects from prominent YouTubers and celebrities at the New York Auto Parts show, running concurrently with the 20222 New York Auto Show. Among them was a Hellcat-swapped Chrysler Pacifica from Tavarish, Amelia Hartford's Honda-swapped Toyota Prius, and Sydney Sweeney's classic Bronco restoration, among others.