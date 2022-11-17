Listen to this article

Texas-based tuner Hennessey keeps finding ways to spruce up the already bonkers Ram 1500 TRX. After adding a third axle a while back for the 6x6 version, the creators of the wild pickup are back with an Overland Edition to enhance the super truck's outdoorsy nature. Available as a separate package for the Mammoth 900 and 1000 models, it contains a hard-shell rooftop tent from Nimbus that shouldn't take more than a few minutes to set up.

The people behind the Venom F5 hypercar will also throw in a retractable 55-inch awning and an eight-gallon pressurized water reservoir mounted on the bed rack. Perhaps the most useful items included with the package are the dual auxiliary fuel tanks considering the TRX's abysmal fuel economy. We'll remind you the standard version returns a measly 12 miles per gallon in the combined cycle, but that's before Hennessey takes the Mammoth to four-digit horsepower.

Hennessey Mammoth 1000 TRX Overland Edition

Available for an extra $19,950, the Overland Edition also encompasses extra LED perimeter lights and grab handles. To sweeten the pot, the tuner also throws in a 28-inch splitting axe, a shovel, and a ladder to make it easier to access the tent and the other newly added items. Hennessey believes customers opting for this package will also choose the stage 2 off-road kit with meaty 37-inch tires, beefier bumpers, and other upgrades.

At 228.9 inches (5.81 meters) long, 82.1 inches (2.09 meters) wide, and 77.6 inches (1.97 meters) tall, the go-anywhere Mammoth is an imposing truck with intimidating power. It offers a massive 1,012 hp at 6,500 rpm and 969 pound-feet (1,314 Newton-meters) of torque from 4,200 rpm delivered by a 6.2-liter V8 engine equipped with Hennessey's 2.65-liter supercharger. It also gets bigger fuel injectors than the standard Hellcat to deliver Bugatti Veyron levels of horsepower.