Listen to this article

The 2023 Acura Integra has earned the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety’s Top Safety Pick+ award. The sporty five-door hatch earned the “Good” rating in all of the institute’s crashworthiness tests and the “Superior” designation for its crash avoidance system.

The automaker offers the Integra with its AcuraWatch safety technology. It’s a standard feature on the model and includes collision mitigation braking, adaptive cruise control, lane-keep assist, blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, and traffic sign recognition. The model’s collision mitigation braking system helped it earn the Top Safety Pick+ award.

Gallery: 2023 Acura Integra

41 Photos

In order to earn either of the institute’s two top safety awards – Top Safety Pick or Top Safety Pick+ – vehicles must earn a “Good” score in every crashworthy test. Cars are required to have a front crash prevention system that also earns an “Advanced” or “Superior” rating, which the 2023 Integra achieved. IIHS also tests the headlights, which must receive a “Good” or “Acceptable” score. The Plus designation requires that the “Good” or “Acceptable” headlights are a standard feature on the car.

The Acura sports a 1.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine. It makes 200 horsepower (149 kilowatts) and 192 pound-feet (260 Newton-meters) of torque. A continuously variable transmission is standard, but models with the A-Spec performance package get a six-speed manual gearbox available to them.

The pack includes a limited-slip differential and visual upgrades such as gloss black window surrounds and trim. LED fog lights, 18-inch Shark Gray wheels, and a small rear deck lid spoiler. Inside, A-Spec models receive red gauge needles, stainless steel pedal caps, and contrast stitching.

The Integra, which began arriving at dealers earlier this year, has a starting price of $31,895 (all prices include the $1,095 destination charge). Upgrading to the A-Spec costs $33,895, while the Integra A-Spec with the Technology Package bumps the price to $36,895. A fully loaded version costs $46,350.

The 2023 Acura Integra is the automaker’s fourth model to earn the Top Safety Pick+ award. The other models are the MDX, RDX, and TLX. IIHS also awarded the redesigned 2023 Honda HR-V its TPS+ award.