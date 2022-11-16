Listen to this article

Chrysler introduced the world to minivans back in the 1980s, and the segment still lives today with the Pacifica. As a reminder that these family vehicles love to effortlessly eat up miles, the Detroit automaker presents the Pacifica Road Tripper.

Apparently, orange and gray are the choice colors for road trips because that's what you get with this special appearance package. Specifically, Chrysler adds gray Road Tripper graphics with orange outlines on both front doors. Chrysler badges on the grille and rear lift gate get orange trim, and those gray wheels also have orange-trimmed logos on the center caps. More gray – this time without orange – trims the front fascia, grille, lower door moldings, door handles, and mirrors.

Gallery: 2023 Chrysler Pacifica Road Tripper

7 Photos

There are no changes to the interior. The Road Tripper package is available in three colors: Bright White, Ceramic Gray, and Brilliant Black. It's only offered on Pacifica Touring L and Touring L Hybrid models, which include a comfortable array of standard equipment like Chrysler's Uconnect 5 infotainment system, power heated front seats, heated steering wheel, 20-inch wheels (18-inch for Touring L Hybrid models), and more. Power for the Touring L comes from Chrysler's venerable 3.6-liter V6 engine, sending 287 horsepower to the front wheels. The V6 also holds station in the hybrid, though combined power drops to 260 hp.

Chrysler fans on social media are responsible for the Road Tripper name. The automaker presented several names for the special Pacifica on its social channels and invited folks to vote for their favorite.

"Chrysler has been helping families get together and get away for decades, and the Chrysler Pacifica Road Tripper celebrates our minivan’s role as the perfect vehicle for creating unforgettable family moments on the road," said Chrysler CEO Chris Feuell. "Pacifica is the ultimate Van Life for Real Life solution, and makes lives easier with innovative high-tech features, award-winning interior comfort, and safety technology.”

Cost for the Road Tripper package depends on which Pacifica trim level you choose. For the Touring L, it's an extra $2,395. The same van with AWD has a slightly lower cost at $2,095. The Touring L Hybrid – which is only offered in FWD – is the cheapest of them all at $1,495. Orders open early next year with deliveries planned for the spring, but you can see it in person starting this week at the 2022 Los Angeles Auto Show.