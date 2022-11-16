Listen to this article

Fiat continues to tease a debut for the Los Angeles Auto Show that we believe is a version of the 500 Electric for the United States. The four latest images come from a tweet (see below).

The headlight photo is the most compelling image. It looks similar to the European-market 500 electric model's design, but the curved shape is not quite identical. The door handle is also similar.

Gallery: Fiat LA Auto Show Teaser Images

4 Photos

The previous teaser showed even more of the nose. Again, there were close similarities to the 500 Electric available in Europe. It might just be the angle, but the bodywork above the headlight appears to be straighter in that picture.

The current 500 Electric debuted at the Geneva Motor Show in March 2020. Its powertrain consists of an electric motor making 118 horsepower (88 kilowatts) and 162 pound-feet (220 Newton-meters). This is enough to reach 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in 9.0 seconds and a top speed of 93 mph (150 kph). The 42-kilowatt-hour battery provides 199 miles (320 kilometers) of range in the WLTP evaluation. There's also a model with a 24-kWh battery that goes 115 miles (185 kilometers).

Inside, the European 500 Electric has a 7.0-inch digital instrument panel and a 10.25-inch infotainment display. The center console has a row of physical buttons and a large storage area.

Following the three-door model, Fiat introduced a variant with a tiny suicide door on one side for easier access into the back seat.

Fiat isn't yet saying which 500 Electric variants would be available in the US. The large-battery, three-door model seems like the most likely model to offer because it would appeal to the largest audience. At this time, we can't rule out other configurations being for sale.

An Abarth hot hatch variant of the 500 Electric debuts on November 22. There are no official technical details about it yet, but the brand's history indicates this model might have more power and better handling. We don't have details about this vehicle's availability outside of Europe at this time.