A Czech engineering company that was founded more than 100 years ago prepares the launch of a new low-volume supercar. Praga Cars now releases the first teaser image of its new product and a short video previewing the yet-unnamed vehicle, which is set to be revealed in full on November 23 at 17:00 GMT. We will have all the details and will share them with you next week but for now, there’s only preliminary information available.

Praga Cars says the vehicle will be road-legal but will be focused on maximum performance on the track. The automaker explains it will distribute the car worldwide but will limit its production to just 12 examples in the first year of production in order to ensure exclusivity. Whether that means more units will be built in 2024 and beyond, remains unclear for now.

The teaser video attached at the top of this page doesn’t reveal much, but Praga Cars says the supercar will feature “stand-out looks.” Despite its hardcore aerodynamics and focus on track performance, the machine will be fully on-road compliable and will be capable of “very fast lap times in the hands of skilled drivers.”

The technical details remain a mystery for now, though Praga Cars confirms the supercar will be powered by “petrol power,” which likely means it has a gasoline combustion engine under the hood. The vehicle’s body, in turn, will feature carbon fiber components as Praga apparently wants to build a lightweight sports car for the track.

It’s important to note the new model is currently in the final stages of development and Praga Cars says it has no connection to the Praga R1 track race car (see the related link above). The hand-built machine was unveiled about 10 years ago and featured a four-cylinder, naturally-aspirated 2.0-liter Renault engine with 210 horsepower (155 kilowatts) and 162 pound-feet (220 Newton-meters) of torque.

Judging by the short video, the road-legal supercar will likely be bigger and have a larger engine. Praga Cars also says the two machines will share their basic philosophies of lightweight construction and a “dramatic high” power-to-weight ratio.