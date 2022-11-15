Listen to this article

The Acura TLX rolls into the 2023 model year with minimal changes. However, the automaker introduced earlier this year the hand-assembled TLX Type S PMC Edition that now joins the lineup as the top trim. The 2023 Acura TLX has a starting price of $40,745 (all prices include the destination charge), a slight increase compared to the 2022 model, which has a $39,995 starting price. Every trim sees a price bump.

While the TLX doesn’t receive any direct updates, Acura does include some other goodies to justify the increased price. Every 2023 TLX will come as standard with three years of AcuraLink, including the Security and Remote packages. AcuraLink allows owners to send commands to their vehicles through Amazon Alexa and monitor various vehicle functions through smartphone connectivity

Model Drivetrain Price (incl. destination) TLX 2.0T FWD $40,745 TLX 2.0T with Technology Pack FWD $44,745 TLX 2.0T with A-Spec Pack FWD $47,495 TLX 2.0T with A-Spec Pack SH-AWD $49,695 TLX 2.0T with Advanced Pack SH-AWD $51,945 TLX 3.0T Type S SH-AWD $56,445 TLX 3.0T Type S with Performance Wheels and Tires SH-AWD $57,245 TLX 3.0T Type S PMC Edition SH-AWD $63,995

The TLX will also come with the new Acura Maintenance Package, a complimentary maintenance plan covering oil changes, filters, tire rotations, and multi-point inspections. It’s available for the first two years or 24,000 miles, whichever comes first, and it’s transferable to new owners so long as the package is active.

The TLX Type S PMC Edition is the most significant change to the lineup for 2023. The handcrafted car is available in one of three premium NSX paints – Curva Red, 130R White, and Long Beach Blue. On the outside, Acura gives the sedan black trim, a carbon-fiber deck lid, a carbon-fiber rear diffuser, black-chrome exhaust finishers, and copper wheels wrapped in Pirelli P-Zero summer rubber. Inside, there’s carbon-fiber trim, premium floor mats, and a heated flat-bottom steering wheel. Acura is limiting production to just 300 cars.

The PMC Edition starts at $63,995 and has a slightly pricier destination charge than the rest of the TLX lineup – $1,995 to $1,095. Acura says the 2023 TLX is arriving at dealers now.