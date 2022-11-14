Listen to this article

The 2022 Los Angeles Auto Show is nearly upon us. The annual event opens to the public on November 18, but before that happens, automakers will pull the covers off several new vehicles and concepts that car-loving attendees can see in person. With auto show activity in general waning in recent years, the LA Auto Show looks particularly active.

Here's a preview of major debuts taking place, including new and updated models as well as concept cars that will grace the floor of the Los Angeles Convention Center.

2023 Toyota Prius

An all-new Prius hybrid is on the way. Toyota recently confirmed its shadowed teaser images are indeed previewing the next-gen hybrid. Based on those teasers, the popular model looks more streamlined than the current model.

Toyota will hold an official reveal for the 2023 Prius on November 16. You can watch the livestream reveal right here at Motor1.com.

2023 Porsche 911 Dakar

Off-roading in a Porsche 911 isn't anything new, though a dedicated version offered directly by Porsche is a neat addition to the 911 family. Spy shots and teaser images leave little to the imagination, showing a current-gen 911 with gnarly tires and more ground clearance for venturing off the pavement.

Design details and powertrain specs are still a mystery, but all will be revealed on November 16.

2024 Subaru Impreza

Subaru separated the Impreza and WRX into individual models back in 2014. The current WRX debuted for the 2022 model year, but it's safe to say the new Impreza will feature similar styling cues. Teaser images from Subaru show a new hexagonal grille and the overall hatchback shape, but that's all we have to go on thus far.

Look for the 2024 Impreza to debut on November 17.

2023 Lucid Air Pure/Touring

Lucid has garnered considerable attention with its high-performance electric Air sedan, though it comes at a considerable cost. That changes at this year's LA Auto Show with the Lucid Air Pure and Touring trim levels, with prices starting at $87,400. It's still a healthy chunk of change, but it brings Lucid into a more competitive market to battle other luxury EVs like the Porsche Taycan.

Featuring a dual-motor powertrain and distinctive styling, full details will be revealed on November 15.

2023 Fiat 500

We've seen spy photos and teasers for a hotter Abarth 500 electric model, but that is slated to debut after the LA Auto Show has started. Whether that distracts from other Fiat news in LA remains to be seen, but we do know the automaker has some announcements cooking for the 500 that will drop during the show's media days, either November 16 or 17.

2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6

The sleek Ioniq 6 had a global reveal in July, but Los Angeles will mark the EV's North American debut. Don't expect any design changes, but powertrain stats and range figures could differ from the version our InsideEVs colleagues drove in October. The reveal is happening on November 17.

2024 Kia Seltos

As with the Ioniq 6, the refreshed 2024 Kia Seltos was revealed in June 2022 to the global audience but now, it's time to shine in North America. The subcompact SUV receives a rather substantial facelift considering it's just a few years old, and those changes will grace the model sold in the States.

That said, Kia will announce power ratings and other stats for the North American version on November 17.

2023 VinFast

Based in Vietnam, VinFast is chugging along in other parts of the world but the brand will have new EVs for America to show off in Los Angeles. Previously seen in the States with show cars, production versions of the VF 6, VF 7, VF 8, and VF 9 EVs will be on hand for the first time. The debut takes place on November 17.

New Toyota bZ Series Model

In late October, Toyota dropped a teaser for a new bZ model that is "in development." The teaser included a photo of a four-door car with a rear hatchback. Truth be told, it looks strikingly similar to teasers for the new Prius, but Toyota specifically said this is a bZ model.

That means something all-electric, and with Toyota already blitzing LA with the new Prius, this would be a perfect time to debut something extra. If that's the case, expect some additional Toyota news to drop on November 16.

2023 Genesis Electrified GV70/New Concept

The Genesis Electrified GV70 was first shown nearly a year ago in China, but it's finally landing on US shores for the 2022 LA Auto Show. And it won't be alone in the Genesis booth – the South Korean luxury brand also plans to reveal a new global concept vehicle, information of which is still a mystery. Answers should drop on November 17.

The 2022 LA Auto Show is open to the public from November 18-27 at the Los Angeles Convention Center.