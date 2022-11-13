Listen to this article

BMW has already opened the configurator for the 2023 M2. Those who are living in the US and want to get their hands on the hot Bimmer's latest version can start building so.

There's a price to pay, of course, and for this year the most expensive build is $10,000 pricier than the M2 Competition from 2018.

The 2023 BMW M2 starts at $62,200 (sans destination charge). Choosing the popular Alpine White and the Zandvoort Blue won't cost a dime, but going for the metallic colors, such as the Toronto Red Metallic of our build, warrants an additional $650. The wheel options are free of charge.

Gallery: Most Expensive 2023 BMW M2 Configuration

7 Photos

Meanwhile, leather is the primary upholstery option for the 2023 M2 without the need for an additional payment. However, the black Merino Leather with M color highlights will require you to add the Carbon Package, which costs $9,900. This package includes an M carbon roof, carbon fiber interior trims, and M carbon bucket seats but will be available in March 2023.

Completing the rest of the optional packages, the Shadowline package, which adds black exterior elements and exhaust tips, and the Lighting package, which adds adaptive full LED lights and auto high beam, add $300 and $650, respectively.

There are plenty of options for the 2023 M2 and of course, we'll take all of them. The Active Cruise Control adds $550 and removes your chance to get the stick-shift BMW M2. Among the priciest option that you can add is the Live Cockpit Pro with Head-up Display which costs $1,100.

Together with Remote Engine Start, Heated Steering Wheel, Parking Assistant, Wireless Device Charging, Personal eSIM 5G, and a $995 destination charge, the final configuration cost a grand total of $77,545.