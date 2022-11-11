Listen to this article

General Motors will begin introducing its expanded Super Cruise road network in mid-November 2022. The first upgraded vehicles will be full-size SUVs with build dates starting on October 3, 2022.

The following Super Cruise-equipped vehicles get the additional functionality:

GM Super Cruise After Expansion GM Super Cruise Before Expansion

GM announced the Super Cruise network expansion in August. The maps above show the significant difference in coverage. The upgrade takes the total support to over 400,000 miles (643,738 kilometers)) of roads in the United States and Canada, which doubles the current 200,000 miles (321,869 kilometers) of applicable highways.

After these SUVs, GM-produced electric vehicles get the Super Cruise upgrade via a future over-the-air update. The company's announcement doesn't say when the new software is coming.

The Chevrolet Bolt EUV, Cadillac CT6, and XT6 with Super Cruise don't get the full improvement in supported roads. Instead, these models only have an additional 20,000 miles of coverage.

GM has improved Super Cruise beyond just adding supported roads. In 2021, it updated the system for the CT4, CT5, and Escalade to execute automated lane changes at the driver's request. The tech waited for a safe opening in traffic and made the move.

Last year, the automaker announced Ultra Cruise as the next step by having the ability to cover every paved road in the United States and Canada. The Cadillac Celestiq electric sedan will be among the first vehicles with the tech. Production of it will begin in December 2023.

GM trademarked the term "Hyper Cruise" in 2021. The filing said that it was for "autonomous driving," but the paperwork for Super Cruise and Ultra Cruise listed them for "semi-autonomous" motoring. So far, the company hasn't announced any applications for this tech.