Listen to this article

Motor1.com puts up spy shots of upcoming vehicles practically every day and sometimes more often than that. If you want to stay on the cutting edge of what's on the way check out this list of all of the glimpses of development vehicles from the past week.

These shots provide a good look at the upcoming Audi Q6 E-Tron electric crossover. Plus, there's a glimpse into the vehicle's cabin that has a high-tech, digital display setup.

Gallery: Audi Q6 E-Tron New Spy Photos

12 Photos

BMW is quickly expanding its EV offerings. The iX2 will be an electric crossover with a sleek roof that arches downward at the rear.

Gallery: BMW iX2 Spy Photos

19 Photos

The X5 M60i drops some camouflage in these spy shots. BMW still conceals the nose and tail, but the rest of the body is exposed.

Gallery: 2024 BMW X5 M60i Spy Shots

16 Photos

The Cupra Terramar shares elements with the Audi Q3 but with a different front end. We believe the rear should change too, but that's not evident on this vehicle.

Gallery: Cupra Terramar spy photos

12 Photos

Hyundai is preparing a performance-oriented version of the Ioniq 5. The N variant should have plenty more power in addition to suspension and braking upgrades to cope with the extra muscle.

Gallery: 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N new spy photos

22 Photos

Opel is making some small revisions to the Corsa. Most notably, it has tweaks to the front fascia.

Gallery: Opel Corsa facelift first spy photos

6 Photos

We know Porsche is working on electric versions for the next-gen 718 Boxster and Cayman. The test mule using the current model in this gallery is an intriguing look at the upcoming roadster. It's still clearly far from being ready for production, though.

Gallery: Porsche 718 Boxster EV Spy Photos

14 Photos

Porsche is also working on a refreshed Taycan. This Sport Turismo shows off the smoother front end of the updated electric wagon.

Gallery: Porsche Taycan Sport Turismo Refresh Spy Photos