Listen to this article

The latest teaser for the 2024 Subaru Impreza provides a glimpse at the new model's nose. The brand also announces that rallycross driver Bucky Lasek and his daughter, Paris, are hosting the model's reveal at the 2022 Los Angeles Auto Show on Thursday, November 17.

Subaru's teaser shows a closeup of the 2024 Impreza's nose. Connected triangles create the grille design. The outline of the opening has a sharper shape than the current model (see comparison below).

2024 Subaru Impreza Teaser 2022 Subaru Impreza

The 2024 Impreza's angle in the photo only shows a little of the headlight. It seems to have a boxier design than the current car.

2024 Subaru Impreza Teaser 2022 Subaru Impreza

The previous teaser for the Impreza (above) shows the car's profile. The photo doesn't reveal much, but the silhouette doesn't appear significantly different from the current generation.

We don't have any interior teaser images of the new Impreza yet. Tech updates seem very likely, though. For example, the latest generation of the Subaru Crosstrek gains an 11.6-inch, portrait-oriented infotainment screen with physical knobs and buttons for some controls. It's similar to what Subaru offers on other models.

Powertrain changes for the 2024 Impreza are a mystery. It's currently available with a naturally aspirated 2.0-liter boxer four-cylinder that makes 152 horsepower (113 kilowatts) and 145 pound-feet (196 Newton-meters) of torque. A five-speed manual gearbox and a CVT are the available transmissions. All-wheel drive is a standard feature.

Since Subaru says the new Impreza arrives for the 2024 model year, look for it to debut either in the latter half of 2023 or the first half of the 2024 calendar year. The earlier timeframe seems more likely since the unveiling is so soon.

As of October 2022, Subaru delivered 25,490 examples of the Impreza so far this year – a 3.2 percent drop year-over-year. In 2021, the brand sold 34,791 of them, which was down 20.3 percent from the 43,628 units in 2020.