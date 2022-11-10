Listen to this article

Every week we publish a lot of renderings. While some of them preview actual new models coming in the next few months, others are mostly done for fun. Those imagine super-futuristic creations that are likely not going to hit the production lines anytime soon, if ever at all.

Here at Motor1.com, we all love virtual drawings and that’s why we figured we’d share one extra rendering article every week. It combines the best design exercises our own artists create, as well as images provided by independent automotive designers, students, and just regular gearheads.

We’ll update this article with the new renderings from the last week every Thursday. Thus, you’ll have all cool digital interpretations handy when you want to take a brief look into the future.

This could very well be the most impressive rendering we’ve ever featured on Motor1.com. What you see here and in the linked article are not photos from an actual barn find of modern supercars but pretty detailed digital drawings. Just… wow!

The combustion-powered Boxster and Cayman have until the middle of decade to remain on sale and then fully electric replacements are coming. The first spy photos show what the battery-powered Boxster could look like and this rendering tries to remove the camouflage for a clearer look.

There’s a facelifted version of the ID.3 – Volkswagen’s first MEB-based electric vehicle – currently under development. It will arrive sometime next year and will bring a high-riding ID.3 SUV sibling, previewed in this rendering.

Don’t worry – the new 5 Series together with the M5 range-topper will continue to feature a proportionally-sized grille. This rendering previews the updated design language of the sporty M5 and we are happy with what we see so far.