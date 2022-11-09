Listen to this article

In August, a video captured the Mercedes-AMG One completing high-speed laps at the Nurburgring race track. At the time, we thought that Mercedes was preparing to set a new lap record at the famous course, and today, a new Facebook post from the company hints at that reality.

The automaker posted three photos of the AMG One at the Nurburgring race track. The company also included a caption that reads, “It’s time to witness something big. Something that we all have been waiting for. Are you ready for a new milestone?.” It also tells people to “Stay tuned for a challenge of the monumental kind...”

Gallery: Mercedes-AMG One At The Nurburgring

3 Photos

The current production vehicle record holder is a tuned Porsche 911 GT2 RS. The coupe completed the course in 6 minutes, 43 seconds flat. The AMG GT Black Series was the previous record holder, lapping the track in 6:43.61, and we already know that the AMG One trounces the Black Series in a drag race. That bodes well for the One’s Nurburgring lap time.

The AMG is a potent machine that should have no trouble setting a new record. The car packs a 1.6-liter V6 engine with an electrically assisted turbocharger, and that’s not the only thing powered by electrons in the car. The One also has four electric motors and an 8.4-kilowatt-hour battery. The total output is 1,049 horsepower (782 kilowatts). Mercedes says the One can hit 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in 2.9 seconds and 124 mph (200 kph) in 7.0 seconds. It has a 213-mph (352-kph) top speed.

Helping the AMG One navigate its way around the Nurburgring will be its push-rod suspension and adjustable struts. A robust Track Mode with Race Plus and Strat2 settings allows the car to generate up to five times more downforce than in its standard configuration, which will also help the car set a fantastic lap time.

The post doesn’t say when Mercedes could announce the “new milestone,” but we doubt we will have to wait too long to learn the time. Production for the hand-made hypercar started in August, with Mercedes building just 275 cars.