While electric crossovers continue to wow with their high horsepower and performance figures, gas-powered SUVs with big, beastly V8 engines are quite quick, too. A new Throttle House video pits two potent petrol-powered people haulers against each other, lining up the Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat against the Cadillac Escalade-V in a series of drag races.

Dodge's bonkers supercharged 6.2-liter V8 engine is powering the Durango Hellcat. It produces 710 horsepower (522 kilowatts) and 645 pound-feet (875 Newton-meters) of torque. However, all that power has to move 5,710 pounds (2,590 kilograms), which isn't as much as the Escalade-V. The Cadillac weighs 6,217 lbs (2,820 kg) and is down on horsepower with a 6.2-liter supercharged V8 hiding under the hood. It makes more torque, though. The engine churns out 682 hp (508 kW) and 653 lb-ft (885 Nm) of torque.

The Dodge's lighter curb weight and extra power were a big advantage in the first race. The Durango got a sizable jump off the starting line ahead of the Escalade, and it's a lead the Cadillac couldn’t close before the two cars crossed the finish line. The Cadillac's lack of power and extra weight slowed it down. The second rolling race was closer than the first, but the Dodge still pulled away from the Cadillac right at the start. The Escalade just couldn’t keep up with the Durango.

The final race between the two looked to even the odds. The Dodge took a handicap by carrying an additional five full-grown adults in hopes of giving the Cadillac a chance. It didn't work, with the Escalade-V unable to win in the final race. The Cadillac remained firmly in the Dodge's rearview mirror throughout the entire battle.

High-powered SUVs are common now that the segment is more popular than ever with customers. Cars cranking out 500, 600, and 700 horsepower are more abundant than ever, giving customers a range of choices. The Dodge might not be as luxurious as the Cadillac or packed with the same level of amenities and technology, but the Dodge is also significantly cheaper. It’s also quicker in a drag race, if that’s an important feature.