Listen to this article

The Morgan Plus Four nameplate dates back to 1950, and it's still around. Starting in January 2023, newly updated versions of the Plus Four and Plus Six arrive with more modern amenities. No pricing is available for them yet.

Both of them ride on Morgan's CX-Generation bonded aluminum platform. The Plus Four has a narrow body and rides on wider wheels. The Plus Six is wider and has a more aggressive appearance.

Gallery: Reimagined Morgan Plus Four and Plus Six

89 Photos

Mechanically, the Plus Four uses a BMW-sourced 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder. It makes 255 horsepower (190 kilowatts) at 4,400 rpm and 295 pound-feet (400 Newton-meters) from 1,000 to 4,300 revs with the eight-speed automatic gearbox. With the six-speed manual, the torque rating falls to 258 lb-ft (350 Nm).

The Plus Six has a BMW-sourced turbocharged inline-six engine making 335 hp (250 kW) and 369 lb-ft (500 Nm). The only gearbox choice is an eight-speed automatic.

Morgan touts that this is the introduction of Electronic Stability Control to the Plus Four and Plus Six. Drivers can select multiple levels of assistance from the system.

The models also have new dampers and suspension bushes. Morgan says the revised setup has improved ride compliance and high-speed performance.

The biggest aesthetic changes for the updated Plus Four and Plus Six are on the inside. The dashboard is now superformed aluminum, and buyers can select silver, matte black, or body color finishes for it.

Morgan touts some humorous things as firsts for the updated Plus Four and Plus Six. They now have standard airbags, a glovebox, and even an optional cupholder.

In front of the driver, there's an LCD information display that's larger and has a higher resolution than the previous screen. There are also still analog gauges, too, and polished rings around them.

The revised Plus Four and Plus Six take advantage of a new partnership with the audio company Sennheiser by offering an eight-speaker stereo from the brand. Four of the speakers are hidden behind the dashboard.