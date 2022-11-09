Listen to this article

Introduced in 2015, the second-generation Volvo XC90 has aged like fine wine and is still a handsome luxury SUV after all these years. The EX90 debuting today will be its electric-only successor. Well, sort of. The conventionally powered model on sale today will soldier on for an unspecified number of years. Asa matter of fact, Volvo CEO Hakan Samuelsson told Automotive News Europe earlier this year the ICE version will even get a facelift.

Meanwhile, today is all about the EX90, which was supposed to get a real name starting with a vowel (possibly Embla) before the Swedes changed their mind at the last minute. The large seven-seat SUV has been confirmed to have a slippery body with a drag coefficient of 0.29. We also know it will have a built-in LiDAR system as standard, capable of spotting pedestrians up to 250 meters (820 feet) away.

Using the flush door handles will provide access to an overhauled cabin that'll take the less-is-more approach. Much like we've seen on other recent electric vehicles, the EX90 will do away with a lot of the conventional controls by integrating their functions into a large portrait-oriented display. It'll be complemented by a fully digital instrument cluster displaying more driver-focused information.

Volvo's new flagship vehicle will be the first to use Nordico, a material created from textiles made from recycled material such as PET bottles as well as wood sourced responsibly from forests in Sweden and Finland. Some of the wood panels throughout the cabin will be backlit to create a cozy atmosphere. At an additional cost, customers will be given the possibility to order the electric SUV with wool blend seat upholstery. Nearly 50 kilograms (110 pounds) of recycled plastics and bio-based materials are used for the interior.

Volvo's first EV to support bidirectional charging, the 2023 EX90 will integrate no fewer than 16 ultrasonic sensors, eight cameras, and five radars. It'll also be the company's first production model to boast a new interior radar system with sensors in the overhead console, roof-mounted reading lamps, and the cargo area to detect even the slightest movement. This tech will reduce the risk of accidentally leaving a child or a pet in the car.

Debuting today, the EX90 signals Volvo's ambitions of becoming an electric-only automaker by 2030.