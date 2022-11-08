Listen to this article

Times are still tough in the auto industry, but some manufacturers are faring better than others. Lamborghini is in that group, though in this instance, faring better doesn't really cover it. With nearly 8,000 sales already in the books for 2022, the Italian supercar brand is currently on pace to have a record sales year. And if you want a new Lambo, an order placed today won't be filled until 2024.

Specifically, Lamborghini recently reported 7,430 total sales through the first nine months of 2022. That's an increase of 6.8 percent compared to last year, which incidentally stands as the current best-ever year for the company at 8,405 sales. Furthermore, Lamborghini says there's currently a backlog of new vehicle orders stretching 18 months, so unless something drastic happens in the waning days of 2022, last year's record is sure to fall.

Gallery: 2023 Lamborghini Urus Performante: First Drive

179 Photos

It should be no surprise that the Urus is the dominant raging bull in Lambo's lineup, from a sales perspective anyway. The SUV clocked 4,834 sales all by itself through Q3 2022, accounting for well over half the company's total sales. It's a year-over-year increase of 7 percent, but don't count out the Huracan. The V10 supercar had 2,378 buyers, significantly fewer than the Urus. But percentage-wise, Huracan sales are up even more at 11 percent versus 2021. The balance of 2022 sales so far go to the Aventador, which ended production twice after Lamborghini lost a slate of Ultimae trims in the sinking of the Felicity Ace cargo ship.

Lamborghini isn't the only high-end automaker seeing record profits. Rolls-Royce had a record year in 2021 with 5,586 units sold. Ferrari also set a record with 11,155 sales last year, and through the third quarter of 2022 was on track to set another record with nearly 10,000 units already delivered. Now that the Purosangue SUV has arrived, Ferrari could flirt with 15,000 annual sales next year.