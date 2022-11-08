Listen to this article

Porsche has an electrified future. After recently seeing the 718 Boxster's EV future, we are getting a chance to see the upcoming refresh for the Taycan Sport Turismo.

This Taycan wagon has a concealed front bumper. The only portions visible there are the sensors for the driver assistance system. It looks like the updated styling includes a revised splitter.

Gallery: Porsche Taycan Sport Turismo Refresh Spy Photos

14 Photos

There's also a revised hood that loses the creases from the current design. In addition, the headlights are now flush with the nose rather than putting them in small nacelles. Light strips connect the upper and lower portions of the running lights.

In profile (see comparison below), the refreshed only seems to have minor changes. The lower side sills appear a little thicker on the new model.

The changes at the back are similarly minor, at least on this development vehicle. The taillights appear to be a bit thicker on the outer edges.

These photos don't let us see inside the Taycan. Judging from the brand's other recent model upgrades, it's possible there could be tweaks to the switchgear. We aren't expecting a design overhaul, though.

Powertrain changes are also a mystery. Generally, Porsche includes small improvements in power when refreshing models.

Recent spy shots appeared to show Porsche testing a GT version of the Taycan that would likely be the new performance flagship in the lineup. It has a big front splitter but doesn't have the other changes to the nose that we see on this Sport Turismo development vehicle. The car also has carbon-ceramic brakes, wheels with an intriguing design, and a fixed wing on the rear deck.

The Taycan Turbo S is already a strong performer. The model already holds the lap record for production electric vehicles around the Nürburgring Nordschleife with a time of 7 minutes 33.3 seconds.

The electric Boxster in the recent spy shots looks to be in an earlier stage of development. It wears a lot more camouflage, and the body panels don't fit well. The new model doesn't arrive until 2025, according to Porsche.