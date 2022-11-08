Listen to this article

New spy shots of the redesigned BMW X5 M60i show the SUV with less camouflage than before. The lack of coverings provides a better look at the model’s redesign, showing off the front bumper, headlights, and grille in more detail. It’s a small but revealing change from the last time we spotted the SUV earlier this year.

The X5 will feature a redesigned kidney grille, slimmer headlights, and a sportier front bumper design. The updates are just as subtle at the rear, with BMW tweaking the taillights and bumper. However, camouflage continues to cover the finer styling details. The SUV will also receive newly designed exhaust finishers. Inside, the revamped X5 will receive BMW’s iDrive 8 system, which features a dual-screen display setup on the dashboard and the latest digital amenities.

Gallery: 2024 BMW X5 M60i Spy Shots

16 Photos

The BMW X5 M60i will arrive with a mild-hybrid powertrain, pairing the brand’s twin-turbocharged 4.4-liter V8 engine with a 48-volt system. Both will connect with an eight-speed gearbox, with the same setup found in the recently revealed X7 M60i.

The powertrain makes 530 horsepower (389 kilowatts) in the larger SUV, and the X5 should be close to that output. The potent X7 also churns out 553 pound-feet (750 Newton-meters) of torque. BMW will offer different engines for the other X5 trims, including the X5 M, which should return with 617 hp (560 kW) under the Competition model’s hood.

Less potent X5 trims will likely feature unique styling details that differentiate them from the spicier models. We expect the non-M60i variants to look less sporty by comparison, with toned-down bumpers and different wheel choices. However, the other X5 models will receive the updated interior with the dash-spanning display.

BMW hasn’t announced when it will reveal the redesigned X5. All signs point to the SUV arriving in the US market for the 2024 model year, with it arriving in Europe first. With 2022 quickly coming to an end, we expect the automaker to reveal the redesigned X5, including the M60i variant, early next year. But we wouldn’t be upset if BMW surprised us by hosting a late 2022 debut.