There are some changes to the 2023 Kia EV6 lineup. The company eliminates the base Light trim level, making the Wind the entry-level grade, according to Cars Direct. This means the least expensive model now costs $49,795 after the $1,295 destination charge, which is $7,100 more than the 2022 model.

The 2023 EV6 Wind is also $1,000 more expensive than last year. Motor1.com reached out to Kia for trim-by-trim pricing.

The 2022 EV6 Light came exclusively with rear-wheel drive and a 58-kilowatt-hour battery pack. It has a single electric motor making 168 horsepower (125 kilowatts). This trim level can reach 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in 8.0 seconds. The estimated range is 232 miles (373 kilometers).

The EV6 Wind is available in rear- and all-wheel drive. Regardless of configuration, it has a 77.4-kWh battery. The single-motor, rear-drive version makes 225 hp (168 KW) and has a 310-mile (499-kilometer) range. The dual-motor, AWD variant has 320 hp (239 kW) and can go 282 miles (454 kilometers).

The GT-Line trim has the same powertrain offerings as the Wind grade. The major difference is that the AWD variant comes with 20-inch wheels, rather than a 19-inch design on the lesser model. This causes the range to fall to 252 miles (406 kilometers).

The big addition to the 2023 EV6 lineup is the GT model. This performance-focused vehicle has two electric motors making a total of 576 hp (430 kW). It can reach 60 mph in 3.4 seconds and has a top speed of 161 mph (259 kph). The range is 206 miles (332 kilometers).

Kia began delivering the EV6 to dealers in the US in February 2022. As of October, the company moved 18,750 units so far this year.

The EV6 earned honors in its first year on the market. It won car of the year in Europe. The vehicle was also a finalist for World Car of the Year but lost to the Hyundai Ioniq 5 – a model riding on the same platform as the Kia.