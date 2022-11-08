Listen to this article

With the first-ever BMW M3 Touring, we finally have an alternative to the fast wagons from Ingolstadt and Stuttgart. Even though the 3 Series-based performance vehicle plays in a different category compared to the Mercedes-AMG E63 Wagon and Audi RS6 Avant, it’s still a very potent machine. For some customers, however, stock is never enough and if you are one of those enthusiasts who always want more – and want something different than the factory M Performance parts – Manhart will answer your needs with a new tuning package for the speedy wagon.

Dubbed the MH3 650 Touring, the package brings upgrades to the long-roof M3 that have been available for the M3 Sedan since March last year. There are notable visual tweaks but the most important changes come under the hood, where the 3.0-liter twin-turbo engine now generates more than 650 horsepower (478 kilowatts) and 590 pound-feet (800 Newton-meters) of torque. For comparison, the stock M3 Touring is available only in Competition trim with 503 hp (375 kW), channeled to all four wheels via BMW’s xDrive AWD system and an eight-speed M Steptronic transmission.

Gallery: BMW M3 Touring by Manhart

2 Photos

Matching the healthy power increase is a new exhaust system with valve control. Alternatively, customers can also go for Manhart downpipes without catalytic converters but this might not be legal in your country. There are also versions with 300 cells GESI catalytic converters and OPF-delete pipes.

Aesthetically, the MH3 650 Touring differs from the stock model with a new carbon package that consists of a front spoiler, a rear spoiler, side skirts, aero flicks, and a rear diffuser. Manhart’s signature black and gold color combo is also present with a new decal kit tinted in gold. The fast wagon rides on Manhart Concave One wheels in matte black color, though you can always opt for a different color to fit your own taste.

The first-ever M3 wagon is now on sale in selected markets in Europe, including Germany, the UK, and others. More markets around the Old continent, Asia, and Australia will follow in the coming months, though the M3 Touring will remain a forbidden fruit in the United States. The first deliveries are scheduled for December this year.