Listen to this article

All good things come to an end as Lamborghini bid adieu to the Aventador after more than a decade, finalizing production of the V12 supercar with a superb tribute to the one-off Miura Roadster concept. Looking ahead, its replacement is inching closer considering the company's CEO told ABC News the new flagship will premiere near the end of Q1 2023. Stephan Winkelmann reiterated it's going to be a plug-in hybrid with an all-new V12 engine.

Although the official premiere is a few months away, the order books are already open and nearly 3,000 people have signed their names on the dotted line to claim the new supercar. The man calling the shots in Sant'Agata Bolognese says only a handful of people have been given the opportunity to see the car, which is showing signs of being an early commercial success.

2023 Lamborghini V12 supercar spy photos

14 Photos

Separately, Lamborghini chief technical officer Rouven Mohr told Auto Express the new mid-engined supercar will deliver "more power, more revs, more sound." As a refresher, the Aventador Ultimae produces 780 horsepower (574 kilowatts) at a screaming 8,500 rpm and 531 pound-feet (720 Newton-meters) of torque from 6,750 rpm. The Sián FKP 37 hybrid with its supercapacitor tech (that won't be used for the Aventador's replacement) delivered a combined 819 hp (602 kW) at 8,500 rpm and the same 531 lb-ft (720 Nm) from an identical 6,750 rpm.

Rouven Mohr went on to say the new V12 machine "will be incredible" and is going to provide an unspecified electric range courtesy of a battery pack. CEO Stephan Winkelmann also spoke with Auto Express and described the vehicle as being "outstanding" before adding "it's light-footed, and you don't feel the additional weight." As a reference, the Ultimae coupe had a dry weight of 1,550 kilograms (3,417 pounds) while the Sián FKP 37 tipped the scales at 1,595 kg (3,516 lbs) before adding fluids.

Before the Aventador's successor debuts in late Q1 2023, Lamborghini is weeks away from unveiling its final gasoline-only car. The all-terrain Huracan – possibly called Sterrato – will have a limited production run, according to Stephan Winkelmann. The idea behind a jacked-up supercar was born in 2015 but it wasn't until he came back three years ago a decision was taken to green-light the project.

Lamborghini's top brass said you "cannot go on the dunes of the desert" but it can tackle dirt roads courtesy of its higher ground clearance. The world premiere of the high-riding naturally aspirated V10 machine with all-wheel drive is scheduled to take place at the beginning of December during the 2022 Art Basel in Miami.