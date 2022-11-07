Listen to this article

The Volvo EX90 debuts in just a few days, but before that happens, the automaker has a few more teasers to share. The two images are like many others as they don’t show much, highlighting a headrest and what appears to be a headlight.

Volvo teased the SUV’s exterior design last week, blurring the vehicle beyond recognition. However, the Thor’s Hammer headlight motif shined through, and that’s what one of the photos appears to depict. The new teasers come from Volvo Car UK on social media, which posted the photos with the caption, “Almost 100 years of safety, soon to be revealed in its latest form.”

Gallery: Volvo EX90 Exterior Teasers

6 Photos

During the lead-up to the EX90’s debut, the automaker emphasized that safety and technology would be at the forefront with this new model. Volvo is cramming the electric SUV with sensors inside and out so the car can understand its surroundings and the people inside of it. Not only will Volvo train cameras on the driver, but it’ll also cover the interior with radar capable of detecting a sleeping child or a forgotten pet. It’ll have 16 ultrasonic sensors, eight cameras, and five radars just for the exterior, with the state-of-the-art LiDAR system integrated into the SUV’s roof.

Volvo is laying the groundwork for a world where unsupervised autonomous driving is possible. However, cars with full-scale, ubiquitous self-driving capabilities are likely several years or decades away. The automaker positioned the LiDAR as high as possible on the vehicle so it could see as far as possible. It’s capable of detecting a pedestrian up to 250 meters (820 feet away).

The automaker hasn’t teased anything about the powertrain, and we likely won’t learn anything this close to the reveal. We’d bet Volvo focuses on maximizing the range as opposed to outright performance. The EX90 will also be home to recycled materials, with Volvo using about 50 kilos (110 pounds) of recycled bio-based materials and plastic in the vehicle’s construction.

Leaked patent images revealed the EX90 long before Volvo was ready, showing off an SUV that looks similar to the brand’s current models. It doesn’t look like the EX90 will drift far from the company’s current design language, but we’ll know for sure when the model debuts on Wednesday, November 9.