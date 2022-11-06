Listen to this article

The Bentley Continental GT is a posh grand tourer that's meant to ferry its driver and passenger in the utmost comfort and luxury. More importantly, the British coupe can do that quickly, too.

But is the Continental GT as quick as the BMW M8? That's an expensive question, one that Carwow tries to answer. In its latest drag race matchup, the car shopping website and automotive YouTube channel pit the Bentley Continental GT Speed versus the BMW M8 Competition. Which do you think is quicker to a quarter mile?

First, let's talk about weight. The BMW M8 Competition is quite massive, tipping the scales at 4,189 pounds (1,900 kilograms), but that's nothing compared to the Bentley. The Continental GT is actually 661 lbs (300 kg) heavier than the Bimmer, which is equivalent to three healthy adults.

To propel all that weight, the Conti GT Speed is powered by a twin-turbo 6.0-liter W12 mill that makes up to 651 horsepower (485 kilowatts) and 664 pound-feet (900 Newton-meters) of torque.

The M8 Competition, on the other hand, makes use of a twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8 that's down on power and torque versus the W12, producing only 617 hp (460 kW) and 553 lb-ft (750 Nm) of twists.

There's also another major difference between the two: transmission. The Bentley actually uses Porsche's PDK dual-clutch transmission for the Continental GT Speed. Meanwhile, the M8 Competition's sole transmission option is an 8-speed torque converter automatic.

That said, the drag race above shows a best-out-of-three matchup between the two coupes, with one of them being the landslide winner on a standing start. Which do you think it is? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.