Stellantis has reportedly offered buyouts to some of its employees in the US, CNBC reports. The corporate movement came in preparation for the company's foray into the EV era, trimming down and realigning its workforce in the process.

The parent company of Jeep, Chrysler, Ram, and Dodge currently has 13,000 salaried jobs in the US, but not all of which were offered to voluntarily quit.

According to the report, employees at least 55 years old, have been with the company for 10 years or have 30 years of service, and have a pension are eligible for the buyout. They were notified recently and have until December 5 to decide on the offer.

A Stellantis spokesperson confirmed the movement to CNBC but did not disclose how many employees got the offer.

"As part of our transformation to become a sustainable tech mobility company and the market leader in low-emission vehicles, in October we offered certain salaried U.S. employees the option to voluntarily separate from the company with a favorable package of benefits that otherwise would not be available to them," the spokesperson told CBNC in an emailed statement.

Both Dodge and Jeep are getting deep into electrification as part of Stellantis' updated product roadmap revealed in February of this year. Even truckmaker Ram is on its way to electrifying its products, revealing the Ram 1500 Revolution BEV Concept on January 5, 2022.

The reported corporate movement by Stellantis is similar to what Ford announced in August, cutting down 3,000 jobs in the US, Canada, and India. Roughly 2,000 salaried workers were affected, while the other 1,000 are agency positions as part of Ford's restructuring plan to make the Blue Oval more competitive in the automotive market.

Meanwhile, General Motors hasn't offered a similar package to its salaried employees this year, though the company has been doing so in the past years.