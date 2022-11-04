Listen to this article

The Polestar 3 is the newest model in the budding brand’s lineup. The electric SUV won’t go on sale until sometime next year, but we have a new walkaround video that provides an overview of its specs, features, and design.

The Polestar 3 adopts many of the same styling elements found on other models in the lineup, including the Precept concept. It has a familiar-looking front end packed with technology and sensors paired with a rear that adopts a motif similar to that of the Polestar 2. The sloping roof and pinched rear fender styling give the 3 a sporty aesthetic even though it’s a crossover underneath.

Inside are two screens – a slim one for the driver and a 14.5-inch tablet-style one in the center of the dash. It’s packed with must-have technologies like Apple CarPlay. Optional packs add goodies such as soft-close doors, heated rear seats, a head-up display, and other comforts.

The Polestar features a dual-motor powertrain setup paired with a 111.0-kilowatt-hour battery. The combined output is 489 horsepower (359 kilowatts) and 620 pound-feet (840 Newton-meters) of torque. The available Performance pack increases that to 517 hp (380 kW) and 671 lb-ft (909 Nm). It also drops the SUV’s 0-60-mph time from 4.9 seconds to 4.6. The Polestar 3 isn’t as slippery as other competitors, with its 0.29 drag coefficient. It has an EPA-estimated range of up to 300 miles, and it’ll be able to recharge from 10 to 80 percent in 30 minutes with DC fast charging.

The Performance pack – a $6,000 upgrade – also tweaks the styling, adding gold valve caps and gold seat belts. Equipped SUVs also receive Pirelli P-Zero tires and a range optimization drive mode. The extra power comes at a cost, with the Performance dropping the SUV’s estimated range by 30 miles.

When the Polestar 3 goes on sale in 2023, it will start at $85,400 (the price includes the $1,400 destination charge). This will be the long-range, dual-motor trim, but the company could launch models in the future with a more attractive price tag. You can pre-order the new SUV right now.