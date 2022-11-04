Listen to this article

With a limited run of just 275 units, most folks are never going to get the chance to drive the Mercedes-AMG One hypercar. This video sates a little of that desire by providing a first-person view of taking the machine around the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya. The camera's position even shows the upper part of the driver's helmet, which makes the experience seem even more realistic.

The AMG One sounds amazing, which makes sense because it has a Formula One engine. The turbocharged 1.6-liter V6 by itself makes 566 horsepower (422 kilowatts) and revs to 11,000 rpm.

Gallery: 2023 Mercedes-AMG One

64 Photos

Four electric motors are the other part of the powertrain. Two power the front wheels, one assists the combustion engine, and another one assists the turbo. In total, the AMG One is good for 1,049 hp (782 kW). While it's not on display in this video, the 8.4-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery can power the car for 11 miles (18 kilometers) solely on EV power.

The AMG One also looks planted on the track. Again, this is exactly the way things should be. At just 31 miles per hour (50 kilometers per hour), the body is not generating lift. There are active aero elements at the front, in the fenders, and on the rear wing. The suspension is a push-rod setup with adjustable struts.

The Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya has a long straight where the driver can unleash the AMG One. The hypercar can hit 62 mph (100 kph) in 2.9 seconds and 124 mph (200 kph) in 7.0 seconds. The top speed is 219 mph (352 kph).

In August 2022, the first production-spec AMG One rolled off the line. The company assembles each one by hand at a facility in Coventry, England.

A spy video in August showed Mercedes evaluating a One at the Nürburgring. The clip raised the possibility of the company preparing to take the hypercar around the Nordschleife for a lap record attempt. The current quickest time is 6 minutes 43.0 seconds from a Porsche 911 GT2 RS with Manthey Racing upgrade components.