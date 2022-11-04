Listen to this article

How big of a Porsche fan are you? The automaker makes some of the world’s best sports cars without compromise, but it also dabbles in making some stylish home décor. The automaker has introduced the new Porsche 911 Soundbar 2.0 Pro, a limited-edition speaker integrated with the 911 GT3 stainless-steel exhaust system.

You can hang the piece on the wall or stand it up on the included base, and it looks immense. It features 2.1.2 virtual surround sound with Dolby Atmos DTS HD streaming. It has 4K-compatible HDMI ports and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, giving owners a plethora of playback options, but that’s not all. Porsche also integrates Apple AirPlay 2, Google Chromecast, and Spotify Connect into the system.

Gallery: Porsche 911 Soundbar 2.0 Pro

5 Photos

Multi-room synchronization is also possible. The new soundbar can connect with multiple Porsche soundbars, like the 911 Soundbar Special Editions and 911 Soundbar Final Editions. The new, Wi-Fi-enabled 911 Soundbar 2.0 Pro will also work with future Porsche Originals sound products so long as they are connected to the same network.

Porsche released another 911 Soundbar in 2016, which it also housed in a 911 GT3 exhaust system. The new system is much larger than the previous one, retaining much more of the car’s plumbing and making it more of an art piece than a speaker. The new system is also more powerful, with more than 300 watts of power on tap compared to the 200-watt system from six years ago.

The exhaust system looks like it was ripped right out of the car, with the high-gloss and matte-black exhaust tips adding a touch of contrast to the design. Porsche plans to limit the speaker’s production to just 500 units. It has an €8,990 ($8,909 at today’s exchange rates) recommended retail price, and Porsche says it’s available now from Porsche Design Stores, select Porsche Centers, and online. However, it doesn’t show up in the search results just yet.