The current generation BMW X5 went into production in late 2018 and is still sold largely unchanged. However, a major refresh is planned for sometime next year and we have a new video showing the large SUV being unloaded from a car carrier. While the prototype is still camouflaged, this footage shows the machine from all angles and reveals it has a new powertrain under the hood.

If you pay closer attention, you will surely notice the chrome quad exhaust pipes at the back and the M-style side mirrors. These two design characteristics are a giveaway that this X5 is from the upcoming M60i guise, which will replace the outgoing M50i in the current X5. While the information surrounding it is not official yet, we have a pretty good idea of what’s hiding under the hood.

Sharing its powertrain with the new X7 M60i, the new warm SUV positioned below the fully-fledged X5 M will feature BMW’s S68 engine. This is a 4.4-liter twin-turbocharged V8, which in this application will be supported by a 48-volt mild-hybrid system. An eight-speed automatic gearbox and an xDrive all-wheel-drive system will channel 530 horsepower (389 kilowatts) and 553 pound-feet (750 Newton-meters) of torque to all four wheels.

You’ll be able to easily recognize the refreshed X5 from the pre-facelift model thanks to the 2024 X5’s new grille design and slimmer headlights. Reshaped bumpers and air intakes, as well as other tweaks – likely also including new wheel designs – will also be part of the new X5 styling. The interior won’t be left untouched too and the biggest change we expect to see is the company’s latest infotainment system with curved display and the iDrive 8 software.

Interestingly, the X5 M is expected to carry over without electric assistance in the engine bay. This means the 4.4-liter V8 engine will most likely continue to offer the same output of 617 hp (560 kW) in the Competition trim. We don’t know when the refreshed X5 family will debut but it will likely become available in Europe first before hitting the US market for the 2024 model year.