Listen to this article

Are you worried BMW will give the eighth-generation 5 Series a controversial design as it has done with recent products? Don't be, because if these spy shots are any indication, the model known internally by its "G60" codename won't rock the boat in terms of styling. Our spies have spotted the revamped 5er out and about in Germany undergoing testing with less camouflage on its production body than ever before.

It had a combustion engine since the purely electric i5 would've had the license plate ending in "E" and stickers saying "Electrified Vehicle" on the doors and rear bumper. Speaking of which, an ICE-less prototype was caught by car paparazzi yesterday. Regardless of the powertrain, all 5er models will share the design because the i5 is going to ride on the same CLAR platform as the gasoline, diesel, and plug-in hybrid versions.

2023 BMW 5 Series Sedan spied with less camo

15 Photos

We're getting E60 vibes from this prototype as it seems to be looking sharper than the outgoing G30. Traditionalists will be happy to see the kidney grille isn't unusually large while the headlights haven't been split into two separate clusters. This is likely a test vehicle wearing the M Sport Package judging by the red brake calipers and trunk lid spoiler. In fact, we believe the "M" badge is hiding in plain sight on the front fenders where there's a small bulge.

The next 5 Series will feature BMW's new flush door design and you'll notice the Bavarians put an extra layer of camo to hide the Hofmeister kink. The prototype was riding on 19-inch wheels with a two-tone finish and had sweptback headlights à la the E60 we mentioned earlier. Peeking through the camo on the rear fenders and tailgate are the wide taillights with two bars for a design that looks different than what you'll find on the 3 Series and 7 Series.

It's shaping up to be a handsome car and certainly less polarizing than the new 7er. Inside, BMW will revamp the dashboard to accommodate the iDrive 8 with two side-by-side screens. The larger display reserved for the infotainment will integrate the climate controls, meaning the center console will be simplified after removing the traditional knobs and buttons for the HVAC.

A more practical 5 Series Touring will arrive several months after the sedan and it is widely believed the wagon will get both electric i5 and high-performance M5 derivatives. BMW is also planning a third body style (no, not the oddball 6 Series Gran Turismo) as it will produce and sell a long-wheelbase sedan exclusively in China.

Expect the regular 5 Series Sedan to debut in the first months of 2023 without a V8 engine since rumor has it BMW is killing the M550i. Instead, it might do an M560e as a plug-in hybrid with an inline-six. If that's accurate, the M5 will be the only way to buy the car with eight cylinders.