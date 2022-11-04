Listen to this article

It was just yesterday when we talked about the complete exterior and interior detailing of an old Buick Reatta (see the related links module below) and today we have another very interesting video coming from the world of detailing. However, this time around, we want to show you a different technology – the so-called dry ice cleaning used for suspension components and the engine under the hood.

What makes this video even more special is the fact that it features a very special vehicle. This is a rare Dodge Viper GTS with only 997 miles on the odometer. That low mileage means it’s in almost pristine condition but it was missing the final shiny touch and the owner took it to the detailers’ shop. The specialists gave it a paint correction, an interior cleaning, and a wheel polish. But before all of that, the process started with the dry ice cleaning.

According to ScienceDirect, dry ice cleaning – also known as dry ice blasting – is a process in which CO2 pellets are used for removing surface contaminants without the use of any “chemicals, abrasive materials, high temperatures, or steam.” Once they hit the surface, the solid pellets sublime directly, leaving no solid residue after blasting. Depending on the size of the pellets and the pressure under which they are blasted, this technique can also be used for cleaning surfaces or removing paint.

Following the dry ice cleaning, the Viper GTS received a number of other more traditional cleaning operations. Even after the exterior wash, the supercar looked almost like brand new but that wasn’t enough for the owner who tasked the detailers to perform a full paint correction process. It’s that lengthy process that includes claying and machine polishing with different chemicals to give the paint a deep shine.

The final procedure on the exterior was a wheel polish for the Viper’s chrome alloys. This operation is done entirely by hand and includes tire dressing in the end for that final shiny look of the wheels. A quick final inspection of the paint and the team is ready to get inside the car for an interior wash and detailing.