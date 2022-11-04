Listen to this article

Motor1.com puts up spy shots of upcoming vehicles practically every day and sometimes more often than that. If you want to stay on the cutting edge of what's on the way check out this list of all of the glimpses of development vehicles from the past week.

2023 Abarth 500 EV Spied Testing With Camouflaged Wheels

A hotter Fiat 500 EV is on the way. The Abarth version boasts a more aggressive-looking body and should also have a more potent powertrain.

New BMW i5 Spy Shots Capture Electric Sedan Testing At Nurburgring

The BMW i5 is the German brand's upcoming electric sedan. As the model name suggests, the vehicle is in the same segment as the 5 Series.

2023 BMW 5 Series Spied With Less Camouflage To Reveal Production Cues

BMW is also working on a new generation of the 5 Series. We are expecting it to debut in early 2023.

BMW M3 CS Spied Previewing Upcoming Sportier Sedan

The BMW M3 CS will be an even more powerful version of the sport sedan. These shots show it with a camouflage wrap just on the nose. The front fascia is more aggressive with larger openings than on the current model.

Hotter Ferrari SF90 Spied Hiding Seemingly Longer Production Body

Ferrari appears to be developing an SF90 longtail with a revised nose and rear. The total powertrain output could be over 1,000 horsepower.

Hyundai Ioniq 5 N Spied Showing Latest Glimpse Of Hot Hatch EV

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 N will be the hot hatch version of the electric model. The powertrain reportedly makes between 580 hp and 620 hp.

Next-Gen Hyundai Santa Fe Hides Design Under Camo In New Spy Photos

Hyundai dresses this next-gen Santa Fe in ample camouflage. The covering doesn't hide that the crossover has a more upright, chiseled appearance.

2023 Mercedes-AMG GT Coupe Edition 1 Spied With Aero Upgrades

The new Mercedes-AMG GT Coupe will be the fixed-roof sibling to the latest SL-Class. This one appears to be the Edition 1 variant with a larger front splitter and fixed rear wing.

New Spy Photos Show Porsche 911 Dakar Is Still Under Development

Porsche is working on a high-riding variant of the 911. The rally-inspired model also has extra body cladding and a revised rear bumper.

