Richard Hammond’s secret car barn isn’t as full as it once was. He had to sell a few models to fund the equipment needed for his restoration workshop. However, Hammond was still happy to offer a tour of the location, showing off the remaining cars while hinting at future builds and projects.

The barn is quite large, with only a handful of cars occupying the space. Nearly everything is vintage, with bikes like the Suzuki GSXR 1100 sitting next to vehicular icons like Hammond’s 1968 Ford Mustang, which he described as “a really fab little car to operate.”

Also sitting in the barn is Hammond’s Jaguar XK150. He restored this vehicle, finishing it in Dove Gray with a red interior. Under the hood sits a rebuilt straight-six engine, which Hammond paired with a modern gearbox. Other modifications included upgraded brakes and a limited-slip differential. The XK150 sits just feet away from an incomplete Jaguar XK120. Hammond has plans for it, but the project has stalled.

An old Peugeot pickup truck sits uncovered and near the back of the barn. It’s in dire need of some TLC, but Hammond says he has plans for it, but he wouldn’t divulge what they were. He also has the last car he drove on Top Gear – an MGB GT – sitting in the barn alongside a Buick Riviera, a Harley-Davidson motorcycle, and more. However, he has plenty of space for additional cars, even with some rubbish and an incomplete Land Rover piled in the corner.

Some of the spaces are depressingly empty. The spot for his 1969 Porsche 911 that he sold sits unoccupied. He also sold his Lotus Esprit 350 Sport and a 1959 Bentley. These funds went toward buying an oven, prep bay, and paint room for his budding restoration business.

The barn serves as an overflow storage area for the cars he can’t keep at home, which must be a terrible problem to have. His collection is smaller than it was before, but he’s now running a restoration shop with a show on Discovery+. That takes time and money.