Listen to this article

Even if you're in the anti-SUV crowd, it is hard not to like the Lamborghini Urus. For a vehicle this large and heavy, the performance delivered is astonishing and puts many actual sports cars to shame. For 2023, the peeps from Sant'Agata Bolognese have taken the LM002's spiritual successor to the next level by giving it an extra 16 horsepower to achieve a devilish 666 hp. In addition, the Performante has lost 104 pounds (47 kg).

Motorsport Magazine had the opportunity to sample the Urus Performante's brutal acceleration in a 0 to 124 mph (200 km/h) sprint on a circuit. Lamborghini says the speedy SUV will do the job in 11.5 seconds, which seems just about right after seeing this video. Before gaining power and shaving off some weight, the Super SUV needed 12.8 seconds to get the job done.

2023 Lamborghini Urus Performante

21 Photos

The acceleration it delivers is impressive for a vehicle that tips the scales at 2,150 kilograms (4,740 pounds) and lacks the instant power delivery of an electric motor. For the Performante, Lamborghini's engineers have also tweaked the driving modes and the Sport mode now provides quicker gear changes from the ZF eight-speed automatic transmission.

Lamborghini is selling the Urus Performante along with an S version that packs the same punch but without the racy look. A third flavor is on the way as recent spy shots have revealed a plug-in hybrid prototype that had a different front fascia. It goes without saying the PHEV will be even heavier and is expected to use an adaptation of the electrified setup installed by Porsche in the Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid.

This is the first and last Urus with combustion engines since Lamborghini has already revealed the second-generation model will morph into an EV. It will be a while before the raging bull on stilts will lose the twin-turbo V8 as it is unlikely to happen this decade. It's set to arrive after a different electric crossover programmed for a market launch in 2028.