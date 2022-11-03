Listen to this article

Ever since the M3 and M4 were launched a couple of years ago with their humongous kidney grilles, BMW has been coming out with increasingly controversial designs. We're not just talking about the polarizing XM, but also the 7 Series and the radically facelifted X7. Some would argue the M2 also looks a bit strange from some angles, so it's understandable why fans of the Bavarian brand are concerned about which direction future models will take.

Early signs are hinting at an evolution rather than a revolution for the 5 Series, which is set to enter its eighth generation in 2023. The spicy M5 is not far behind as Munich insiders claim production will start in mid-2024. A new rendering of the super sedan from Motor.es attempts to peel off the camouflage we've been seeing for the past few months on prototypes. The test vehicles gave the impression BMW's designers have sharpened up the AMG E63 competitor.

2024 BMW M5 new interior, exterior spy photos

The M5 will avoid the love/hate split headlight design of the larger BMWs and will also have a normal grille size. It will add a charging port on the left-side front fender to juice up a battery pack part of the already confirmed plug-in hybrid powertrain. As we’ve seen on recent products, the 5 Series / M5 will switch to a new flush door handle design for better airflow. That will pay dividends in terms of efficiency, especially in the case of the purely electric i5.

Both ICE and EV models will utilize the company's iDrive 8, which will effectively kill the physical controls for the climate settings. Instead, BMW will simplify the dashboard by installing a 14.9-inch touchscreen from where the driver will access most of the car's functions. A fully digital 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster will be housed within the same slightly curved glass as the infotainment.

If the XM is any indication, the new M5 will pack some serious punch since it has been confirmed to combine a twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8 with an electric motor. In the plug-in hybrid mastodont, the PHEV is good for a staggering 644 horsepower (480 kilowatts) and 590 pound-feet (800 Newton-meters) of torque. Come 2023, an XM Label Red will have a whopping 738 hp and 737 lb-ft (1,000 Nm).

Although all spy shots of the M5 have shown the sedan out and about, it’s only a matter of time before the wagon will join it. M CEO Frank van Meel recently suggested an M5 Touring is in the works and it could even be sold in the United States where the smaller M3 Touring is sadly a forbidden fruit.