Every week we publish a lot of renderings. While some of them preview actual new models coming in the next few months, others are mostly done for fun. Those imagine super-futuristic creations that are likely not going to hit the production lines anytime soon, if ever at all.

Here at Motor1.com, we all love virtual drawings and that’s why we figured we’d share one extra rendering article every week. It combines the best design exercises our own artists create, as well as images provided by independent automotive designers, students, and just regular gearheads.

We’ll update this article with the new renderings from the last week every Thursday. Thus, you’ll have all cool digital interpretations handy when you want to take a brief look into the future.

The next-generation Santa Fe is already on the road testing in the form of camouflaged prototypes. The disguise is heavy, though it seems that it hides significant design changes compared to the outgoing model.

This is a more subtle and conservative alternative to the 4 Series Coupe the Bavarian company currently sells. To us, it brings memories of the older 3 Series two-door models, including classics such as the E30 and E36 generations.

With the new GLC now officially on sale almost everywhere around the world, it’s not that difficult to predict how its coupe-SUV sibling will look like. This updated rendering of the GLC Coupe puts production clothes based on several prototypes we’ve spied already.

Expected to arrive on the European EV market around the middle of the decade, the revived Renault 4 will replace the aging Zoe electric hatch. Our artists tried to envision what the production version of that car could look like based on the Renault 4ever Trophy Concept unveiled in Paris this year.