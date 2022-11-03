Listen to this article

Electric cars have motors mounted directly on the axle, or axles in some cases. This means power is driven directly to the wheels, ergo, no need for a device to transmit the power from the motor and then to the road. This is why Teslas only have a "1-speed" transmission while Audi and Porsche EVs have a "2-speed" for better response at higher speeds.

While this lossless breakthrough has made all types of transmissions virtually useless in the realm of EVs, it marks the doom of manual gearboxes that enthusiasts love. Honda, however, isn't keen on making fake manual stick shifts for EVs – a stark contrast to Toyota's patent application for a clutch-operated MTs for electric vehicles.

In an interview with Car and Driver, Honda CEO Toshihiro Mibe and head of electrification Shinji Aoyama both confirmed that fake manual transmissions will most likely not be available for future Honda EVs. And that includes the two Honda electric sports cars confirmed in the company's renewed EV plans announced earlier this year.

Manual transmissions – most notably the control, interaction, and precise timing between three pedals and a stick shift – make driving engaging. Honda said that it will find other ways to make driving EVs fun, but manual transmissions may not be the way to go.

That said, a brand-new Honda with a stick shift may not be long in the world, but it will be a while before we see the likes of the Honda Civic and Acura Integra (both still have MT options) getting kicked out of the lineup.

As for the upcoming electric Honda sports cars, well, we're not counting on seeing it with three pedals. We'll see what Honda will have in store but for now, we can be assured that the company will not make a car that produces fake rev-match noise with a fake stick shifter and a fake clutch pedal rivaling those you can buy from Fisher-Price.