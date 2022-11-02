Listen to this article

Lexus arrives at the 2022 SEMA Show with six vehicles showcasing the possibilities for modifying the brand's products. The models run the gamut from track-focused machines to overlanding-ready SUVs.

The Lexus IS 600+ from DSPORT takes the current IS 350 F Sport and pushes the output to over 600 horsepower (447 kilowatts), which is the explanation for this model's name. To achieve this output, the sedan runs more boost from the turbos. Revised fuel and ignition curves make the most of the tweaks. A Samsonas sequential six-speed gearbox with paddle shifters replaces the stock gearbox.

Gallery: Lexus Lineup For 2022 SEMA Show

The IS 600+ focuses on being a track car. It receives KW dual-adjustable coilovers and RC F-sourced carbon-ceramic brakes. The hood and trunk are now carbon-fiber pieces. The sedan wears a widebody kit from Artisan Spirits and rides on 19-inch, five-spoke wheels.

Inside, there are a pair of Sparco racing seats, and the rear bench is gone. A MoTeC Motorsports color display replaces the regular dashboard. A four-point rollcage protects the driver.

Lexus has two very different takes on the LX 600 at SEMA. The Alpine Lifestyle Concept wears a Dissent Off-Road rack system for hauling extra gear, like Yeti GoBoxes, coolers, and camp chairs. There's also extra lighting from Rigid Industries. The truck has carbon-fiber fender flares that cover 20-inch Vossen wheels with Bridgestone All-Terrain T/A KO2 tires. Inside, the rear cargo area holds a TrekBoxx Expedition System with space for carrying more stuff.

The LX 600 Urban Concept isn't for going off-road. Annex Marketing lowers the ride height and adds an Artisan Spirits body kit with exposed carbon-fiber elements. The HRE wheels have a Satin Bronze finish in the center and a gloss black rim. The titanium exhaust pipes have a blue tinge.

The GX 460 Overland Concept from Cruiser Outfitters is another SUV for off-road adventures. It has an Old Man Emu suspension upgrade that increases ground clearance and wheel travel. A CBI front bumper includes space for a Warn winch and recovery points, in addition to improving the vehicle's approach angle. CBI skid plates and rock sliders protect the underbody.

The roof rack holds a Yakima tent and other gear. Opening the rear hatch reveals a set of Goose Gear drawers holding Kaon racks and a table. An ARB fridge keeps food and drinks cool. There's also a camping stove.

The RX 500h F Sport Performance receives an eye-catching look for the SEMA Show. The body has a Matte Violet Metallic wrap. It rides on Rays wheels with a bronze finish and Michelin Pilot Sport performance tires

Finally, the Lexus Electrified Sport concept is on display at SEMA. The brand first showed it in late 2021, and the EV made a public debut at the 2022 Goodwood Festival of Speed. The automaker first showed the model to folks in the US during Monterey Car Week.

